UNIT 4: HEALTH & BODY

LESSON L21: I'm feeling ill/ Going to the doctor



SET UP 1: GORDON McINTOSH, the bank manager, is always worried about catching something. So every other day, he calls DOCTOR YUN.



ROLE-PLAY: MAURICE QUINQUIN, the mayor of Cosmoville, as usual is aching all over his body. He goes to visit Dr LEE YUN to complain about his little aches.



COMPLETE FRENCH LESSON FOR YEAR 5 AND YEAR 6.

SUBJECTS: Le corps: j'ai mal partout! / Revisions: le temps et les saisons



INCLUDES 20 documents: lesson with audio/ lesson plan/ exercises/ resources for role-playing/ French expressions/ poster for display/ certificate of merit/ Role-play



Colourful PDF files from the COSMOVILLE book series, featuring lesson L21: from unit 4: HEALTH & BODY. The PDF files have the SOUND embedded (PDFs require ADOBE READER to access the audio content) and can be used on whiteboards, I-PADs, tablets and laptops.



The folder also includes printable students' activity worksheets and CUT-OUT characters’ masks for practising role-playing.



Subjects:



• Topic and practice worksheets: Je suis malade

• Topic and practice worksheets: Maurice Quinquin va chez le doctor



Academic level: Year 5 - Year 6

Attainment targets: (pupils’ activity)

• Reading, speaking and writing (2 practice worksheets + 1 poster)

• Understanding & writing (2 practice worksheets)



Learning objectives:

• Explaining that you are not feeling well

• Understanding a short scene from a text



Folder includes: 20 documents

• 2 colourful PDF files with sound embedded for classroom presentation

• 2 printable students’ activity worksheets

• 4 printable pages featuring 1 complete lesson plan

• 3 printable cut-out characters’ masks for role-playing

• 1 printable certificate of merit

• 1 poster

• 3 pages featuring the genesis



This COMPLETE LESSON is also available in SPANISH, GERMAN, and ENGLISH.