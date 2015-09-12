Le temps-Teach or reinforce the French weather words musically to your students using this very catchy chant, “ Le temps“. This musical chant/rap comes from the wildly popular Cantiques, Rythmes et Rimes. rain research proves that using music and chants to learn languages is doubly effective. Using The French Cantiques, Rythmes et Rimes in your French classroom is both engaging and fun for all types of students. The professionally recorded music (French, Cajun, Zydeco, Zouk and more) and unique rhythms pleasantly and effectively glide the vocabulary or grammar lesson into the students’ heads, making your job of teaching French easy and fun!
This rhythmic chant, “ Le temps ” set to a Cajun jig beat, include:
- the words to the chant
- a cloze (fill –in the blank) listening sheet
- and weather pictures for review.
- Professionally recorded MP3
This French jazz - like chant or rap-like chant is appropriate for all ages but especially good with 5th grade to French 1 and 2 in high school (or French 101 in college).
To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/french-rap-like-musical-chants-partial-song-samples-11115278
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 12, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
El libro de la vida Video Companion Worksheets and Activities Packet
- (1)
- $6.00
Learn Italian With Canti, Ritmi e Rime –21 Musical BUNDLE with Exercises for the Italian Class
- (1)
- $40.00
U.S Westward Movement in Pictures for Differentiating Instruction, Special Ed., ELL and ESL Students
- (1)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
- (1)
- $2.00
French Family Words - French rap-like Musical Chant with Exercises and Mp3
- (1)
- $3.00
French Chants, Rhythms and Rhymes for the Classroom BUNDLE
- (1)
- $40.00
New resources
Stop the Bus/Scattegories
- (17)
- FREE
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
- (1)
- $2.00
Teachers TV: It's A Rap
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Entre le Boeuf et l'Ane Gris - lovely French carol for Christmas with recorded accompaniment.
- (0)
- $4.23
French Family Words - French rap-like Musical Chant with Exercises and Mp3
- (1)
- $3.00
French Chants, Rhythms and Rhymes for the Classroom BUNDLE
- (1)
- $40.00