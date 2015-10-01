UP TO DATE NEW CURRICULUM - UNIT 1: ABOUT YOU

FRENCH-YEAR 5 – YEAR 6 –Who are you?/ Qui es-tu?- Sending an email/ Envoyer un E-mail

COMPLETE LESSON: includes 37 documents/ activity resources/ lesson with audio/ lesson plan/ resources for role-playing



Colourful PDF files from the COSMOVILLE book series, featuring lesson L05 from unit 1: ABOUT YOU. The PDF files have the SOUND embedded (PDF’s require ADOBE READER to access the audio content) and can be used on whiteboards. The folder also includes printable students’ activity worksheets and CUT-OUT characters’ masks for practising role-playing.



Subjects: WHO ARE THEY? WRITING AN E-MAIL

• Topic and practice worksheet: “Qui sont-ils?”

• Topic and practice worksheet: “Répondre à l’e-mail de Markus”

• Nationality and countries: Les familles et les professions

• Grammar: composer des questions et réponses



Academic level: year 5 – year 6

Attainment targets: (pupils’ activity)

• Reading & speaking (2 practice worksheets + 1 poster)

• Understanding & writing (2 practice worksheets)

Learning objectives:

• Asking questions about personal information

• Replying to an e-mail

• Understanding classroom instructions



Folder includes: 37 documents

• 6 pages featuring 1 complete lesson plan



• 7 x colourful PDF files with sound embedded for classroom presentation

• 7 x printable students’ activity worksheets

• 1 x large classroom poster with sound embedded for display

• 3 pages with the Genesis and characters' description

• 16 cut-out characters’ masks for role-playing

o la femme du maire

o l’aventurière

o les enfants terribles

o la végétarienne

o le rappeur

o le géant

o le banquier

o la vendeuse de tissus

o la chanteuse

o le danseur

o le garçon manque

o le policier

o le costaud



This COMPLETE LESSON is also available in SPANISH, GERMAN, and ENGLISH.