This is a grammar worksheet which focuses on teaching students some of the common pitfalls. These occur when there has been too much reliance from the English when translating into French.\n\nThey mainly concern wrong use of prepositions and incorrect vocabulary choices. It is suitable for GCSE and A level students. The sooner these errors are introduced to students in their French careers, the more likely they will remember them! An answer guide is also available.
Created: Feb 15, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
