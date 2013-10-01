Walking in the woods, you might see shelf fungus growing from the side of an old tree, sometimes up to two or three feet across. What do you think, is shelf fungus the tree’s friend or foe?

Some devastating plant diseases are caused by fungi, but shelf fungus can prolong an old tree’s life. Here’s how. All trees have a thick core of heartwood composed of dead cells at their centres. The tree’s living, growing cells form a thin layer just under the bark. Shelf fungus doesn't eat these living cells, only the dead cells at the centre.