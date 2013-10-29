Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 26 times
Viewed 250 times
This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the common people were often treated like children by their rulers in ancient times. This began to change in Europe with Martin Luther.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 26 times
Viewed 250 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 29, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
60SecondCivics
Alienation and Consent
The elements of democracy, Part 13This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the alienation of people from the political process is a big prob...
- (0)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
The League of Nations and The United Nations
Challenges to U.S. Participation in World Affairs, Part 15This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the formation of the League of Nations, its d...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
Habeas Corpus
What the Founders learned about rights from British history, Part 16This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the writ of habeas corpus.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
lisaf5005
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
The World War II Escape Room will take students on a secret mission around the classroom! This escape room has students decode interesting facts ab...
- (0)
- $6.25
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
New resources
ellie_mcdonald
Send My Friend to School - Primary Teachers' Pack 2017
The Send My Friend to School campaign is a UK based schools-action which brings together thousands of schools across the country to campaign for th...
- (2)
- FREE
Billied91
Human Rights Display
All 30 Human Rights in a power point ready to print off and put on wall around the classroom.
- (1)
- $2.82
foxtrotters
French Election Final Round : Macron Versus Le Pen (Lesson + student booklet)
The 1st round of the French Presidential elections is done. The French have voted for their 2 favorite candidates. They have 15 days to convince th...
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
lisaf5005
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
The World War II Escape Room will take students on a secret mission around the classroom! This escape room has students decode interesting facts ab...
- (0)
- $6.25
ThoughtBox
Waste Curriculum KS5
A bespoke curriculum for KS5 on the topic of Waste. The unit contains 4 lesson plans (each lesson available in 15 minute, 30 minute or 60 minute fo...
- (0)
- $28.17
EC_Resources
The Commonwealth : Citizenship
The Commonwealth: Citizenship Resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be enga...
- (6)
- $2.82