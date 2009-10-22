Free
Powerpoint from a lesson on Protein Synthesis with activities and a video. Designed for Post16 biology, but could be adapted to GCSE.
Created: Oct 22, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
RCurnow
From DNA to Protein
