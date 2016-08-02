Searching for great resources to help students understand the Cold War Space Race and what a huge challenge it was to make it all the way to the moon in just a decade? Look no further than this From the Earth to the Moon worksheet covering a key episode from the acclaimed HBO series!



The series has 12 episodes, but finding time to show them all would be nearly impossible in a class setting. For that reason, I've broken out my worksheet set on the series into individual episodes so you can buy only what you need.



ABOUT THIS EPISODE 5 FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON WORKSHEET



"Spider" dives really deep into the technology challenges faced by the engineers responsible for building the equipment astronauts relied on to accomplish their missions. In this episode, engineers have to figure out how to make a lunar lander that can get by on very little fuel. This means making it very lightweight -- but how do you guarantee the astronaut's safety when you are thinning down their vehicle in every way you can?



"Spider" also does a great job of illustrating for students just how *many* people worked on the Apollo missions. Most people tend to think no further than the astronauts and perhaps mission control, but there were hundreds of thousands of support personnel, without whom the moon landings would never have happened. The moon program really was a nationwide effort. After seeing "Spider," students will understand and appreciate that a lot more.



EPISODE 5 SUMMARY:



"Returns to 1961, and NASA engineer John Houbolt's lonely fight to convince management that the easiest way to land men on the Moon will be to use a separate landing craft. It then traces the design and development of the Lunar Module by a team led by Grumman engineer Tom Kelly. Covers the selection and training of the first crew to fly it, Jim McDivitt and Rusty Schweickart (along with Command Module pilot David Scott), and culminates with their first flight of Spider in Earth orbit on Apollo 9. The Apollo 10 lunar "dress rehearsal" is briefly mentioned."





HOLD STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR VIEWING



This worksheet provides students with 25 questions to answer and includes both true/false and multiple choice items. Since the question types are not mixed together, teachers who want some flexibility can use the true/false during viewing and the multiple choice afterwards as a discussion springboard or a quiz (or vice-versa).



To assist the teacher, an annotated answer key is provided. This answer key consists of not just answers, but also helpful commentary and additional information that will help to enrich review and discussion of the episode and the Apollo program.









Video Questions by Elise Parker