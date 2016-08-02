Searching for great resources to help students understand the Cold War Space Race and what a huge challenge it was to make it all the way to the moon in just a decade? Look no further than this From the Earth to the Moon worksheet covering a key episode from the acclaimed HBO series!



The series has 12 episodes, but finding time to show them all would be nearly impossible in a class setting. For that reason, I've broken out my worksheet set on the series into individual episodes so you can buy only what you need.



ABOUT THIS EPISODE 6 FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON WORKSHEET



"Mare Tranquillitatis," or "Sea of Tranquility" portrays the true stand-out moment of the Apollo program -- the first moon landing! For all that, though, the episode is packed with historical detail that gets left out of most history textbooks. We think of the 1969 moon landing as going off without a hitch.



In reality, Neil Armstrong was within just a few seconds of calling an abort as he and Buzz Aldrin descended to the surface of the moon. The lunar lander was quite literally almost out of fuel -- running practically on vapors -- when it finally touched down on the lunar surface. This is all true, but it makes for fantastic drama and will keep students on the edge of their seats, even though they'll almost certainly already know that Armstrong is fated to succeed in being the first man on the moon.



The episode also shows a surprising event on the lunar surface -- something few Americans realize happened. It makes for a great discussion started on the meaning of the First Amendment and the separation of church and government. Most likely, you'll have student on both sides of the issue and can have a rousing debate about whether Buzz Aldrin should have received permission to perform a religious ceremony while working for the government and representing the nation to the world.



EPISODE 6 SUMMARY:



"A dramatization of the Apollo 11 first Moon landing in Mare Tranquilitatis ("Sea of Tranquility") is interspersed with flashback sequences of Emmett Seaborn's television interview with the crew of Neil Armstrong, Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin, and Command Module pilot Michael Collins."





HOLD STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR VIEWING



This worksheet provides students with 39 questions to answer and includes both true/false and multiple choice items. Since the question types are not mixed together, teachers who want some flexibility can use the true/false during viewing and the multiple choice afterwards as a discussion springboard or a quiz (or vice-versa).



To assist the teacher, a heavily annotated answer key is provided.









Video Questions by Elise Parker