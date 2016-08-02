Searching for great resources to help students understand the Cold War Space Race and what a huge challenge it was to make it all the way to the moon in just a decade? Look no further than this From the Earth to the Moon worksheet covering a key episode from the acclaimed HBO series!



The series has 12 episodes, but finding time to show them all would be nearly impossible in a class setting. For that reason, I've broken out my worksheet set on the series into individual episodes so you can buy only what you need.



ABOUT THIS EPISODE 7 FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON WORKSHEET



History textbooks tend to end the story of the Apollo program in 1969 when Neil Armstrong makes history. This episode is key to showing students that contrary to what they may assume, there were several more lunar missions following that historic first landing. The technological and scientific advances that the later missions yielded helped to make the modern world we still live in today.



This episode is filled with quirky humor and is quite possible the most enjoyable one in the series, just because students will have so many reasons to grin and even laugh at the real-life antics and problems faced by the crew of Apollo 12 as they successfully accomplished a second mood landing.



EPISODE 7 SUMMARY



"The story of the Apollo 12 second lunar landing mission is told by Lunar Module Pilot Alan Bean. Bean, the last member of NASA Astronaut Group 3 to fly in space, narrates his experience with the tightly-knit, all-Navy crew commanded by Gemini veteran Pete Conrad, and accepts with humor and grace his responsibility for the failure of the first color TV camera on the lunar surface, and for almost fracturing his own skull by failing to properly secure the Command Module's TV camera before splashdown."



HOLD STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR VIEWING



This worksheet provides students with 27 questions to answer and includes both true/false and multiple choice items. Since the question types are not mixed together, teachers who want some flexibility can use the true/false during viewing and the multiple choice afterwards as a discussion springboard or a quiz (or vice-versa).



A full answer key is included.









Video Questions by Elise Parker