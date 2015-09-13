Frozen - Congelado - Video Companion (in Spanish )



Showing videos in a Spanish class is a great way to get needed audio input for your students. Of course most good teachers don’t just show movies to fill time, they use the movie to teach or reinforce things in addition to the listening practice. This packet includes exercises for all levels of Spanish students. They include:



• Easy present tense summary (reading practice)

• Fill-in – the - blanks with correct word from a similar easy summary (vocabulary)

• Vocabulary list to fill in

• Vocabulary list (Spanish-English) already filled in

• Two page summary at a higher level with all verb tenses (reading practice)

• Two page summary where the student chooses the correct verb tense (preterite, imperfect practice)

• Future tense practice (using the many future verbs from the movie)

• Answer key to future exercises

• Questions from the movie

• Answers to above questions

• Crossword puzzle practicing many of the vocabulary words form the list

• Answer key to puzzles