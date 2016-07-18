Fry's 2nd 100 Sight Word Cards, bordered in green glitter, can be used for a word wall, sight word rings, flashcards, literacy centers, RTI, tutoring, guided reading, and peer games. Great for Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade ELA.



Words include:

after, again, air, also, America, animal, another, answer, any, around, ask, away, back, because, before, big, boy, came, change, different, does, end, even, follow, form, found, give, good, great, hand, help, here, home, house, just, kind, know, land, large, learn, letter, line, little, live, man, me, means, men, most, mother, move, much, must, name, need, new, off, old, only, our, over, page, picture, place, play, point, put, read, right, same, say, sentence, set, should, show, small, sound, spell, still, study, such, take, tell, things, think, three, through, too, try, turn, us, very, want, well, went, where, why, work, world, years



CONTENTS

100 sight word cards

4 blank cards