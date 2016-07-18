Fry's First 100 Sight Word Cards, bordered in green glitter, can be used for a word wall, sight word rings, flashcards, literacy centers, RTI, tutoring, guided reading, and peer games. Great for Kindergarten.
Words include:
a, about, all, an, and, are, as, at, be, been, but, by, called, can, come, could, day, did, do, down, each, find, first, for, from, get, go, had, has, have, he, her, him, his, how, I, if, in, into, is, it, like, long, look, made, make, many, may, more, my, no, not, now, number, of, oil, on, one, or, other, out, part, people, said, see, she, sit, so, some, than, that, the, their, them, then, there, these, they, this, time, to, two, up, use, was, water, way, we, were, what, when, which, who, will, with, words, would, write, you, your
CONTENTS
100 sight word cards
4 blank cards
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
