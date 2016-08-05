"Save the blessings for the final ring

. . . take a ride on the Wild Side!"

-Wild Side by Motley Crue



Here at Wake Up Sunshine, I've created a simple and easy to use literary guide to work in conjunction with Neal Shusterman's awesome adventure, Full Tilt. I love Mr. Shusterman's novels and have had success with the following:



Visible Circles - Downsiders



Bruiser Differentiation Literary Element Novel Study



This literary guide uses simplistic learning process in chapter groupings of two:

1. Read the chapters

2. Complete vocabulary activity

3. Complete the two chapter activities

4. Complete chapter quiz

5. Repeat throughout the book's entirety



The learning strategies in which the students will participate varies greatly throughout the literary guide. Some aspects investigated include:

a. grammar

b. paragraph writing

c. reflection

d. literary elements

e. interactive notebook activities

f. visible learning techniques



Note: An answer key is included for the comprehension quizzes and a couple of the more difficult vocabulary activities. The reflection quizzes and chapter activities DO NOT have an answer key.



Total Pages: 61