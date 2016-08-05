"Save the blessings for the final ring
. . . take a ride on the Wild Side!"
-Wild Side by Motley Crue

Here at Wake Up Sunshine, I've created a simple and easy to use literary guide to work in conjunction with Neal Shusterman's awesome adventure, Full Tilt. I love Mr. Shusterman's novels and have had success with the following:

Visible Circles - Downsiders

Bruiser Differentiation Literary Element Novel Study

This literary guide uses simplistic learning process in chapter groupings of two:
1. Read the chapters
2. Complete vocabulary activity
3. Complete the two chapter activities
4. Complete chapter quiz
5. Repeat throughout the book's entirety

The learning strategies in which the students will participate varies greatly throughout the literary guide. Some aspects investigated include:
a. grammar
b. paragraph writing
c. reflection
d. literary elements
e. interactive notebook activities
f. visible learning techniques

Note: An answer key is included for the comprehension quizzes and a couple of the more difficult vocabulary activities. The reflection quizzes and chapter activities DO NOT have an answer key.

Created: Aug 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

