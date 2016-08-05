"Save the blessings for the final ring
. . . take a ride on the Wild Side!"
-Wild Side by Motley Crue
Here at Wake Up Sunshine, I've created a simple and easy to use literary guide to work in conjunction with Neal Shusterman's awesome adventure, Full Tilt. I love Mr. Shusterman's novels and have had success with the following:
Visible Circles - Downsiders
Bruiser Differentiation Literary Element Novel Study
This literary guide uses simplistic learning process in chapter groupings of two:
1. Read the chapters
2. Complete vocabulary activity
3. Complete the two chapter activities
4. Complete chapter quiz
5. Repeat throughout the book's entirety
The learning strategies in which the students will participate varies greatly throughout the literary guide. Some aspects investigated include:
a. grammar
b. paragraph writing
c. reflection
d. literary elements
e. interactive notebook activities
f. visible learning techniques
Note: An answer key is included for the comprehension quizzes and a couple of the more difficult vocabulary activities. The reflection quizzes and chapter activities DO NOT have an answer key.
Total Pages: 61
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23