---This resource is similar to the domino resource, so don't buy if you've already invested in that resource!---
Cut out, match up and stick down exercise OR cut out and laminate for a reusable resource. Comes with a PPT slideshow for answers.
Perfect for introducing names of stores/town places or for lower ability groups.
Printing in color will also help highlight the usage of le/la un/une for masculine/feminine words.
Ideal starter to introduce the words, main activity to reinforce translations or plenary to review a lesson.
Enjoy. Feedback always gratefully received too.
Created: Mar 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
