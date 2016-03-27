---This resource is similar to the domino resource, so don't buy if you've already invested in that resource!---



Cut out, match up and stick down exercise OR cut out and laminate for a reusable resource. Comes with a PPT slideshow for answers.



Perfect for introducing names of stores/town places or for lower ability groups.



Printing in color will also help highlight the usage of le/la un/une for masculine/feminine words.



Ideal starter to introduce the words, main activity to reinforce translations or plenary to review a lesson.



Enjoy. Feedback always gratefully received too.