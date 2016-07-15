Fun Games and Review Strategies for Any Subject
Fun Games and Review Strategies is a list of instructions for 18 different games to review important concepts and events.
This purchase includes the following games:
• Snake Game
• Jeoparty (white-board, card/stick, power point)
• Who Wants to Be a Zillionaire power point
• “Cold Potato”
• $100 Pyramid
• WISP
• Repetition Game
• Find Someone Who
• Knowledge Relay Game
• Charades
• Bingo
• Alphabet Soup
• Gallery Walk
• Sunken Treasure Power Point
• Align the Stars Power Point
All items are included (power points, worksheets, etc)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- History / Ancient history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
