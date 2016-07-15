Fun Games and Review Strategies for Any Subject

Fun Games and Review Strategies is a list of instructions for 18 different games to review important concepts and events.
This purchase includes the following games:
• Snake Game
• Jeoparty (white-board, card/stick, power point)
• Who Wants to Be a Zillionaire power point
• “Cold Potato”
• $100 Pyramid
• WISP
• Repetition Game
• Find Someone Who
• Knowledge Relay Game
• Charades
• Bingo
• Alphabet Soup
• Gallery Walk
• Sunken Treasure Power Point
• Align the Stars Power Point

All items are included (power points, worksheets, etc)

