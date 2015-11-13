GANDHI Movie Guide (World History)

This purchase includes a 4-page list of 73 questions that correspond to the film Gandhi. The film can be viewed in class or have your students watch the movie for extra credit. It’s a perfect film to watch with your secondary World History students during the study of Imperialism in India.



Brief Introduction: Sir Ben Kingsley stars as Mohandas Gandhi in Lord Richard Attenborough's riveting biography of the man who rose from simple lawyer to worldwide symbol of peace and understanding. A critical masterpiece, GANDHI is an intriguing story about activism, politics, religious tolerance and freedom. But at the center of it all ...

• Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen

• Directed by: Richard Attenborough

• Runtime: 3 hours 12 minutes

• Release year: 1982

• Studio: Columbia

