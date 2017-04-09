Question: How does Dickens present poverty in the novella?

If you are teaching GCSE Lit A Christmas Carol and need more extracts and questions, here is an extract on the novella with an exam question for year 11 students to practice their skills. Spend ten minutes of the lesson annotating the extract and then consider the wider novella. Then get the students to answer the question in exam conditions, or collaborative to support each other.

$2.54

$2.82);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • 3.-A-Christmas-Carol-WJEC.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 9, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Revision

docx, 21 KB

3.-A-Christmas-Carol-WJEC

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades