Brilliant for collaborative learning!
Here's a versatile resource that allows you to print a number of domino style cards on topics to do with psychological factors.
Have your students work together in small groups in order to complete the domino circle. Then check their answers and understanding by projecting the power point dominoes onto the whiteboard.
Great formative assessment for learning activity - you can really see what your students understand and where they need more guidance. This is set two of two.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
