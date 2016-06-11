Software that decodes the mRNA given by the user into the DNA sequence that originated it.
The program applies the rules of the genetic code and uses the sequence of RNA nucleotides to discover the sequence of DNA nucleotides that was used (via transcription) to synthesize it.
The user can find out the part of the genome that was responsible for the given mRNA.

Created: Jun 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

