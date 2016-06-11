Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 34 times
Viewed 69 times
Software that decodes the mRNA given by the user into the DNA sequence that originated it.
The program applies the rules of the genetic code and uses the sequence of RNA nucleotides to discover the sequence of DNA nucleotides that was used (via transcription) to synthesize it.
The user can find out the part of the genome that was responsible for the given mRNA.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 34 times
Viewed 69 times
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
BioGeoScience
Earth and Human Activity Worksheets (NGSS)
Worksheets about Earth and Human Activity: 1. A “Color, cut and glue” activity about living beings and their habitats + Key; 2. A “Color, cut and g...
- (0)
- $5.00
BUNDLE
BioGeoScience
Plants Life Cycle Science Worksheets
Worksheets: 1. Crosswords + key 2. Eating plants (place where they belong) + key 3. Exploring seeds activity – guide for teachers 4. Exploring seed...
- 16 Resources
- $5.00
BioGeoScience
Earth's Place in the Universe Worksheets (NGSS: Grades 1-5)
Worksheets about Earth’s Place in the Universe Next Generation Science Standards: 1-ESS1-1; 1-ESS1-2; 2-ESS1-1; 4-ESS1-1; 5-ESS1-1; 5-ESS1-2 1. A “...
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
biscuitcrumbs
Evolution
This is for a 100 minute lesson, but there are two tasks which could be split over two 50 min lessons. The Timeline Poster is one activity and the ...
- (34)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
alevelbioboss
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
20 revision summaries
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
Contains revision resources for all biology units of the AQA trilogy course. With RPAs and Maths skills included B1 Cell Biology B2 Organisation B3...
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Taylaj42
Interactive DNA Stations Lab, The Discovery of Heredity
your students multiple intelligences and includes engaging activities that focuses on the real experiments that took place. This can be used as a s...
- (1)
- $5.00
colinhannah1982
AQA 9-1 New GCSE: B6 Inheritance, Variation & Evolution Knowledge Organiser
A knowledge organiser for B6: Inheritance, Variation and Evolution. It contains all the key knowledge from these topic for the new GCSE. It's a big...
- (1)
- $2.82
DrBiffy
AQA 9-1 B6 Genetics Revision sheets
This is a set of 6 revision sheets for the AQA B6 topic. The content would also be applicable to other exam boards. The resources contains a mixtur...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
fabrique2010
Dog evolution
Range of activities on dog evolution
- (0)
- $4.23
TeachWithFergy
Molecular Genetics Unit - Quiz Quiz Trade
Product Description This activity will get your students out of their seats, moving around, and discussing the material. It is fully editable and r...
- (0)
- $4.99
Littlemizzbarbie
Mitosis and The Cell Cycle - New AQA Biology GCSE
Lesson For Cell Biology in new AQA Biology GCSE. LO: Describe what a chromosome is and where chromosomes are found in the cell. Describe simply how...
- (6)
- FREE