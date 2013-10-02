It may seem strange that scientists would spend so much energy on mapping the genome of an obscure, bucktoothed, ground-dwelling rodent species from the Horn of Africa. What broader relevance could such an effort have?

Here’s the thing: naked mole rats can live a really long time — over 25 years. And, as far as scientists know, they never get cancer. Ever!

Scientists have unravelled the rats’ genetic make-up in order to figure out what makes this longevity and disease resistance possible.