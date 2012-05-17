Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 484 times
Viewed 955 times
I created these three videos to teach my year 11s about: 1- The demographic transition model, 2- Keywords related to tourism, 3- The watercycle.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 484 times
Viewed 955 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 17, 2012
Updated: Mar 24, 2013
Other resources by this author
Mr_grumpy
Geography handbook
Just thought I would share this- I have obviously replaced the name of myself and the school, but feel free to use anything else within this handbo...
- (6)
- FREE
Mr_grumpy
Revision guide with case studies
I created this for the OCR B spec for 2011 and 2012. We used up to date case studies, so I guess lots are still relevant.
- (2)
- FREE
Mr_grumpy
Geography deskmat/Literacy mat/
This is laminated and put on all desks in Geography classrooms. It contains level descriptors, commonly misspelt words, and other useful pointers l...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
123birouk
GCSE GEOGRAPHY
In these 49 pages of revision document for GCSE Geography Edexcel, you will receives concise and precise revision notes for Theme A, B, C. Topics c...
- (0)
- $4.23
andymcstump
geography series of lessons on modifying the landscape for water people environment social
All the resources for a series of lessons (4 to 5) about modifying the landscape for water. This looks at the social, economic & environmental ...
- (0)
- $7.04
thisisgeography
Tourism
2 part lesson series orignally designed of the iGCSE module Economic Development (theme 3). All lessons have a starter and lesson aim. Extension ta...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
jpasquill94
Geography - Year 9 - Development Gap
A few lessons I did on the development gap with my year 9 class. There is a case study on Ethiopia included. I'll try at dig out as many lesson pla...
- (1)
- $4.23
clarky321
Cold Environments Assessment
Cold Environments - End of Unit Assessment AQA GCSE>Living with the physical environment>The living world>Cold Environments 29 marks. 5 qu...
- (1)
- $4.23
clarky321
Development Opportunities in Alaska
Title: What development opportunities do cold environments like Alaska present? Aim: To create a case study of ALASKA as a cold environment that hi...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
horton1
Geog3. Russia summative assessment
Summative assessment for the KS3 Russia topic from Geog3
- (0)
- FREE
123birouk
GCSE GEOGRAPHY
In these 49 pages of revision document for GCSE Geography Edexcel, you will receives concise and precise revision notes for Theme A, B, C. Topics c...
- (0)
- $4.23
andymcstump
geography series of lessons on modifying the landscape for water people environment social
All the resources for a series of lessons (4 to 5) about modifying the landscape for water. This looks at the social, economic & environmental ...
- (0)
- $7.04