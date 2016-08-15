This Webquest was created to give students a basic understanding of where Spanish is spoken in the world. It took my students about 15 minutes to complete. It also includes links to geography games and videos for those fast-finishers.



Students can complete this activity through Google Docs or it can be printed and completed by hand. Websites are in English, so this is Ideal for beginning students. Questions are in both English and Spanish but can be edited for your students's needs. The answer key is included.