Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 179 times
In this video from Studynova we look at first term, common ratio and the general term of a geometric sequence.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 179 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 18, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Studynova
Thermal Physics -Energy transfer & Internal energy
This video discusses thermal equilibrium, energy transfer, and the definition of internal energy
- (1)
- FREE
Studynova
Astrophysics - Distance - parallax method (3/3)
Video presentation from Studynova. Parallax, parsec, astronomical unit (part III).
- (1)
- FREE
Studynova
Trigonometry - Mathematics of DJing
This video discusses how to use trigonometry to explain beatmatching
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
woodsam
C2 A Level Summary
“cheat sheet” covering all C2 topics for CCEA A Level. Use for revision classes/exercises as a guide or as a comfort blanket for a class test.
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
ajf43
Algebra: Sequences / Series BIG Bundle (10 lessons) inc. loads of resources
This is a big bundle on sequences that includes everything needed for your GCSE classes and AS Level work on arithmetic and geometric series. 1. In...
- 11 Resources
- $35.20
ajf43
Algebra: Sequences 10 - Sum of Infinite Series (A-Level) + lots of resources
This is the last of my lessons on sequences and looks at convergent series and how to find the sum if the sequence is infinite. This is a helpful l...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
alutwyche
Erica's Errors On Binomial Expansion
Erica is struggling with the binomial expansion; can you (and your class) help Erica correct the answers she has arrived at and explain to her what...
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
kdarwin91
Types of Sequence Gap Fill/Notes
Foldable notes created to ensure students have reference for linear, quadratic, geometric and Fibbonaci-type sequences. Slides match these notes - ...
- (1)
- FREE
joezhou
Arithmetic Sequence / Series Worksheet
These are question sheet and solution sheet for arithmetic sequence, basic question types. Given U_n, U_m, find a and d, given U_n, S_n, find a and...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
A-Level Summary Notes (with detailed solutions)
These are (were) my C1 summary notes. The questions are carefully selected and have fully-worked solutions. Perfect for re-sit students to self-stu...
- (4)
- FREE
woodsam
C2 A Level Summary
“cheat sheet” covering all C2 topics for CCEA A Level. Use for revision classes/exercises as a guide or as a comfort blanket for a class test.
- (0)
- $2.82
NumberLoving
Core 1 Arithmetic Sequences Foldable
Foldables can be used as a revision or summary exercise at the end of a topic. As the answers are hidden pupils can use these to ‘test’ themselves ...
- (1)
- $2.82