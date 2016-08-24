Geometry Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle



This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Geometry Common Core Standards. These 12 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 20% off the original cost.



Topics covered in this bundle:

Area of Rectangles and Squares

Area of Parallelograms

Area of Triangles

Area of Polygons (including trapezoids)

Area of Composite Figures

Volume of Rectangular Prisms

Volume of Rectangular Prisms with Fractional Edges

Distance in the Coordinate Plane

Polygons in the Coordinate Plane

Nets of 3-D Figures

Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms

Surface Area of Prisms and Pyramids