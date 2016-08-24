Geometry Task Cards- 6th Grade Math Bundle

This bundle includes task cards for each of the 6th Grade Math Geometry Common Core Standards. These 12 products, with 20 cards each, are bundled together for over 20% off the original cost.

Topics covered in this bundle:
Area of Rectangles and Squares
Area of Parallelograms
Area of Triangles
Area of Polygons (including trapezoids)
Area of Composite Figures
Volume of Rectangular Prisms
Volume of Rectangular Prisms with Fractional Edges
Distance in the Coordinate Plane
Polygons in the Coordinate Plane
Nets of 3-D Figures
Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms
Surface Area of Prisms and Pyramids

  • AreaofCompositeFiguresTaskCards.pdf
  • DistanceintheCoordinatePlaneTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingAreaofParallelogramsTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingAreaofPolygonsTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingAreaofRectanglesandSquaresTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingAreaofTrianglesTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingVolumeofRectangularPrismsandCubesTaskCards.pdf
  • FindingVolumeofRectangularPrismswithFractionalEdgesTaskCards.pdf
  • Netsof3DFiguresTaskCards.pdf
  • PolygonsintheCoordinatePlaneTaskCards.pdf
  • SurfaceAreaofPyramidsPrismsTaskCards.pdf
  • SurfaceAreaofRectangularPrismsTaskCards.pdf

