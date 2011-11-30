Free
A planning sheet to be used during writing based on George's Marvellous Medicine. I made this when we did a piece of writing about creating our own potion. The planning sheet is a bottle divided into four sections. Each section is for a different room in the house, and the children write in the items they will use for their potion.
