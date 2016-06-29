I teach US History using an Interactive Notebook framework, with mini-lessons presenting content followed by activities in which students analyze or otherwise engage with that content. This is a Power Point presentation covering the content of SSUSH2. This pairs perfectly with both the Interactive Notebook Activities and the Cloze notes available for SSUSH2.
For the 2014-15 administration of the Georgia Milestones Assessment, my scores were as follows: 74.2% Developing or higher, compared to 73% for Georgia, and 41.2 Proficient or higher, compared to 39% for Georgia. I teach in a Title I school and do not have textbooks. Please see "Georgia Milestones US History Domain 1 SSUSH2 Interactive Notebook Activities and "Georgia Milestones US History Domain 1 Cloze notes," as well. If you find this resource useful, please check out the same resources for all 25 standards, as well as the matching study guides you can also find among my products.
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
