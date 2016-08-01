Designed for students who still learning and practicing the present perfect tense of weak verbs. This bundle is enough to keep student busy actively learning for about 2-45 minute class periods.
Provide your students with the guided practice they need, so they can evolve into more independent and confidence tense users. These activities also constantly circle grammatical basics of case, serve as a good tool for maintaining basic case recognition and also serve as a spring board to foreshadow future lessons on the dative case.
This word order activity uses cut outs for verbs, city locations and time, so kids can engage actively in creating sentences that apply Time/Manner/Place/Object. There is also a need to apply the basics of the dative case after prepositions.
Set includes:
1. Directions
2. In der Stadt handout cards
3. Time statement cards
4. A basic list of the verbs that are covered
5. Weak Verb cut outs
6. A group activity log
Files are in Word and Excel and are editable
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 27%
Other resources by this author
(German Language) Nibelungenlied - Shorted Story and Resources
- (0)
- $5.00
(German Culture) BUNDLE- German Air Pollution Articles and Guides (5 Articles)
- (0)
- $3.00
(German Language) Simple Separable Verbs Practice #1 - Game / Presentation
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Schnecke (Snail in German) Vocabulary Bundle
- 19 Resources
- $61.98
Hallo, wie geht's?
- (8)
- $5.63
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
- (13)
- $5.63
New resources
Quiz quiz trade cards for internet activities with gern and nicht gern and frequency phrases
- (2)
- FREE
Pets in German.
- (1)
- FREE
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Internationaler Frauentag
- (0)
- FREE
GERMAN SEPARABLE VERBS REVISION WORKBOOKS
- (2)
- $4.23
PRIMARY GERMAN TIME QUARTER TO & PAST
- (1)
- $3.52