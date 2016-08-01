Designed for students who still learning and practicing the present perfect tense of weak verbs. This bundle is enough to keep student busy actively learning for about 2-45 minute class periods.



Provide your students with the guided practice they need, so they can evolve into more independent and confidence tense users. These activities also constantly circle grammatical basics of case, serve as a good tool for maintaining basic case recognition and also serve as a spring board to foreshadow future lessons on the dative case.



This word order activity uses cut outs for verbs, city locations and time, so kids can engage actively in creating sentences that apply Time/Manner/Place/Object. There is also a need to apply the basics of the dative case after prepositions.



Set includes:

1. Directions

2. In der Stadt handout cards

3. Time statement cards

4. A basic list of the verbs that are covered

5. Weak Verb cut outs

6. A group activity log



Files are in Word and Excel and are editable