I use these to reinforce the imperative command form in German. This is a set of 7 pages of webs that have students practice making all imperative forms of many verbs by group. The verb groups are strong verbs, weak verbs, separable verbs and highly irregular verbs.



There are 4 verbs per page and I generally do 1 of the webs with them per page, then I have them work with groups on maker boards for the other webs. After my approval they record their answers.



They are PDFs in a zip folder. I don't have answer keys made, but it is pretty straight forward.