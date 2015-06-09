TOPIC: MY FAMILY TREE/ INTRODUCING YOURSELF



INCLUDES 10 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students GERMAN about:

• Describing your family members

• Nationalities and countries

• Role-play: Ich stele mich vor

ACTIVITY

Cut-out characters’ masks for improvisations and role-plays



TEACHER’S MATERIAL includes:

• Clear lesson plan for students level 3

• Learning objectives

• Key language

• Learning expectations

• Answers to all practical exercises (worksheets)

• Game suggestions



All PDF Activity worksheets are:

• Usable on whiteboards

• Include audio content

To access audio use Adobe Reader and:

Double click on RED sound icon to listen to the topic/on BLUE sound icon to listen to the answer

Also available in Spanish, French and English (ESL/ EFL).

Cosmoville series

