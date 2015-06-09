TOPIC: MY FAMILY TREE/ INTRODUCING YOURSELF

INCLUDES 10 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students GERMAN about:
• Describing your family members
• Nationalities and countries
• Role-play: Ich stele mich vor
ACTIVITY
Cut-out characters’ masks for improvisations and role-plays

TEACHER’S MATERIAL includes:
• Clear lesson plan for students level 3
• Learning objectives
• Key language
• Learning expectations
• Answers to all practical exercises (worksheets)
• Game suggestions

All PDF Activity worksheets are:
• Usable on whiteboards
• Include audio content
To access audio use Adobe Reader and:
Double click on RED sound icon to listen to the topic/on BLUE sound icon to listen to the answer
Also available in Spanish, French and English (ESL/ EFL).
Cosmoville series

