Teach German names of the fruits and expressions of "like" with this musical packet from Gesang, Rhythmen und Reime which is a collection of purposeful chants and rhythms set to all types of music. Because this chant is not actually sung, all students, even those who can't carry a tune, can participate. This chant is better described as being musically accompanied rhythmic recitations. I have suggested a few ways to use these chants in the instructions, but there are many other ways not mentioned here. You or your students or may come up with many more ideas as time goes on. One easy way is to use the cloze activities as a musical dictation both before the song is learned (or as it is) then again after. Recite or sing. You may also use pictures for many of these songs. The packet includes instructions, table of contents for the whole series, the script, a cloze script (fill-in-the-blanks) , questions and pictures for flashcards to be used as a review worksheet or as individual flashcards.



To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/gesang-rhythmen-und-reime-german-chants-short-sample-music-sound-bites-11121206