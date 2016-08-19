Inspired by Uwe Kind's Wackel Mit dem Po comes the plural imperative commands form song Macht mir Keine Ausrede! Don't Make me any Excuses!

The song is written to be the perspective of a teacher who is talking to their students about proper studious behaviors. Add in some fun actions and kids will have fun learning plural commands. They'll even start to monitor each other's behavior.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • MachmirkeineAusrede.pdf
  • ResourcesPage.pdf
  • Earn-Money-as-an-Educator.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 76 KB

MachmirkeineAusrede

Worksheet

pdf, 98 KB

ResourcesPage

Worksheet

pdf, 59 KB

Earn-Money-as-an-Educator

Report a problem

Categories & Grades