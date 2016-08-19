Deutsch Aktuell 1 Chapter 3A or any German beginners class.
I use this notes sheet to flip my classroom. I assign the video and notes page to students the day before I want to discuss the topic in class. That way kids come in with more background knowledge. This activity also reduces the amount of note taking time needed in class so we are able to do more speaking activities.
This is a notes sheet that can be used to supplement a beginning German class. The worksheet has a hyperlink to a Youtube video that instructs students on conjugations and simple sentences using the verb haben. You could also use this notes sheet to guide your own notes in class.
Format: PDF
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Busybugsy
(German Language) Nibelungenlied - Shorted Story and Resources
This is a shortened form of the famous legend of the Nibelungs of Germany. The story is shortened into 5 sections for students to read and have a v...
- (0)
- $5.00
Busybugsy
(German Culture) BUNDLE- German Air Pollution Articles and Guides (5 Articles)
This is a set of 5 articles written in English about Germany and it’s impending air pollution situation I use this resource as a class background k...
- (0)
- $3.00
Busybugsy
(German Language) Simple Separable Verbs Practice #1 - Game / Presentation
CONSIDER LEAVING FEEDBACK AND FOLLOWING ME. DANKE ;) This is a simple resource that I use when my students who are just starting to learn how to us...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
jer520
Schnecke (Snail in German) Vocabulary Bundle
19 Schnecke Snail games on German vocabulary. £76 value.
- 19 Resources
- $61.98
CrookedSteeple
Hallo, wie geht's?
Powerpoint introducing various ways of greeting people in German and how to answer the question 'wie geht's?'. Includes listening exercise.
- (8)
- $5.63
hasslethehog
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
Lesson introducing rooms in the house, including a guessing-game for the starter, a match-up, a reading activity, battleships for speaking practice...
- (13)
- $5.63
New resources
nilex
Quiz quiz trade cards for internet activities with gern and nicht gern and frequency phrases
Quiz quiz trade cards for internet activities with gern and nicht gern and frequency phrases
- (2)
- FREE
cgazzal
Pets in German.
This resource introduces 14 pets with a range of practice activities. It introduces the question ‘Hast du ein Haustier?’ and a range of possible an...
- (1)
- FREE
nilex
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
A quick and simple worksheet to help German beginners write simple sentences using relative pronouns. Fits in after family and description topics.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TaraJacquelinePreston
Internationaler Frauentag
Gleichberechtigung der Frau - A video comprehension on the history of women’s equality in German. I have provided a sheet of relevant vocabulary re...
- (0)
- FREE
LivelyLearning
GERMAN SEPARABLE VERBS REVISION WORKBOOKS
SPRING SAVINGS! A GROUP OF TES AUTHORS IS OFFERING A RANGE OF RESOURCES AT SUPER SPRING SAVER PRICES - HAVE A LOOK HERE: https://www.tes.com/resour...
- (2)
- $4.23
LivelyLearning
PRIMARY GERMAN TIME QUARTER TO & PAST
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING HOW TO TELL THE TIME IN GERMAN - QUARTER TO AND QUARTER PAST THE HOUR - IDEAL FOR YOUN...
- (1)
- $3.52