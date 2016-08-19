Goes well in any new German course. I use Deutsch Aktuell 6ed.



This is a video guide created for either in class note taking or as a flipped classroom lesson using the introductory video of the verb sein and pronouns by Girls4teaching on Youtube.



I like to assign this notes sheet and the video to students before covering the topic in class. The prior exposure to the new topic of conjugation really helps them ask good questions in class the next day.



I also hope that they may like the series and decide to click on other videos by Girls4teaching, thus expanding their own knowledge of German outside of class time!