This is a video guide for a Youtube video that includes a good explanation of how to use both possessive pronouns and dative pronouns to discuss aches and pains.

The video guide can serve as a lesson support, homework assignment, online course lesson guide or as a flipped classroom assignment.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • DativePronounsandDiscussingPains.pdf
  • ResourcesPage.pdf
  • Earn-Money-as-an-Educator.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 85 KB

DativePronounsandDiscussingPains

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

ResourcesPage

Worksheet

pdf, 59 KB

Earn-Money-as-an-Educator

Report a problem

Categories & Grades