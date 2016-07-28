Beginning of the Year Icebreaker Task Cards
Do you use task cards often in your upper elementary or middle school classroom? Then this is the PERFECT addition to your beginning of the year activities! This product includes 32 task cards asking questions to students about their favorite subject: themselves!
You could use these task cards with the game SCOOT, in groups, at a center, or as a "gallery walk" around the room! After the students answer the questions, they could pair up and learn about each other, maybe even introducing their partner to the rest of the class! The possibilities are endless! It's a great opportunity for you to get to know your students and for them to "break the ice" and get to know each other.
Student record sheet included along with a BLANK task card page just in case you'd like to write your own questions to add to the set! Just print, laminate, and cut for years of use!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
