Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 89 times
In this video from Nottingham Science we see additional footage about Gigayears.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 89 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 21, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NottinghamScience
Computer Game Designer: Day in the Life
In this video from Nottingham Science we meet Steve Bennett who is lead designer on a computer game called Football Superstars.
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
Bees in Lime Trees at Nottingham
In this video from Nottingham Science Markus our tree expert is at it again - this time exploring a bee-covered Lime Tree within the University of ...
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
James Clewitt - PhD Thesis
In this video from Nottingham Science James Clewett is nearing the end of physics PhD - but first he must finish writing his thesis and endure a dr...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
hopephilippa
Earth and Space Galaxy song
The Galaxy Song put to images of the universe in movie maker. Good for all ages as even A Level can learn something new and KS3 pick up the size of...
- (23)
- $7.04
New resources
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
eleanor.kirby
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
Free, fun, easy, educational, will last a whole lesson! -Microscopic picture round - fascinating facts round - famous people round - Christmas facts
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
sm672
GCSE Combined Science Physics Equation practice card sort and online quizzes
This resource includes two card sorts and a set of online quizzes to help students familiarise themselves with terms in each equation that they nee...
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
BUNDLE
Stu Billington
Complete set of Physics revision checklists for GCSE Physics
This is a complete set of Physics revision checklists for handing out to students. They follow the AQA specification, but have been reworded, reord...
- 7 Resources
- $12.68
BUNDLE
Stu Billington
Complete set of Physics revision checklists for GCSE Combined Science (Trilogy)
This is a complete set of Physics revision checklists for handing out to students. They follow the AQA specification, but have been reworded, reord...
- 6 Resources
- $12.68