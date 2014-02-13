UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Ann Pettifor discusses the health consequences of the global economic crisis.

Ann (@AnnPettifor) is a Director of Policy Research in Macroeconomics (PRIME) Group, an economic think-tank that promotes understanding of the nature of credit, and its role in determining macroeconomic outcomes.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades