UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Anne Reremoi discusses whether global health education can really make a difference.

The UCL Institute for Global Health is an initiative to garner the power of UCL to address the most pressing issues of global health today.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades