A general guide to the different vocabulary in teaching phonics and literacy.
\nUseful for those preparing for teacher training and unsure of new terms, or need to revise old ones.
\nCould also be used in a classroom setting.
\nEdited: 21st of August for spelling error
Created: Aug 20, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
