An activity that asks students to cut out 12 business names and group them based on whether they sell goods or provide services for their customers (mainly). The PowerPoint acknowledges that the businesses can provide both goods and services, which then leads to an extension task.



The PowerPoint reveals the answers based on what the businesses MAINLY provide - teachers could adapt this so students have three groups (Goods, Services, Both).



All text is mine. PowerPoint design belongs to me too. Two images used are copyright free and sourced from www.clkr.com (with thanks!).



Enjoy! Feedback, as always, is welcome (inbox).