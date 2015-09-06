An activity that asks students to cut out 12 business names and group them based on whether they sell goods or provide services for their customers (mainly). The PowerPoint acknowledges that the businesses can provide both goods and services, which then leads to an extension task.

The PowerPoint reveals the answers based on what the businesses MAINLY provide - teachers could adapt this so students have three groups (Goods, Services, Both).

All text is mine. PowerPoint design belongs to me too. Two images used are copyright free and sourced from www.clkr.com (with thanks!).

Enjoy! Feedback, as always, is welcome (inbox).

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Goods-or-Services.pptx
  • Goods-or-Services-Cut-Outs.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 6, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 247 KB

Goods-or-Services

Worksheet

pdf, 196 KB

Goods-or-Services-Cut-Outs

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades