Going Paperless? These interactive Google slides contain vocabulary words and activities that are great for Chromebooks, HP Streams, and other devices in a 1:1 classroom. This resources uses file sharing with Google or Microsoft OneDrive. Use these activities to engage students in a whole class, small group, or independent environment. This resource is also perfect for Homeschool students.
This original product is provided through web-based Google file sharing, contained on the Internet 'cloud' and allows you and your students to access, edit, and print files from any computer or device. Students work on their template directly in the file on their device or computer. This product will also work with Microsoft OneDrive (instructions included!)
Great for Biology,these Cell Organelle Vocabulary Exercises are a great way to incorporate science vocabulary and give students vocabulary practice in your science class. Included in this product are 6 vocabulary exercises covering Cell Organelles. These exercises are very flexible as they will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you.
Here are the terms covered in this product:
Cell Organelles
• cytoskeleton – nucleus – endoplasmic reticulum – ribosome – Golgi apparatus – vesicle – mitochondrion – vacuole – lysosome – centriole – cell wall – chloroplast
You can use these templates in their entirety, or “pick and choose” the exercises you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs.
Answer keys provided where applicable.
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
