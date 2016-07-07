We have developed this INTERACTIVE DIGITAL template to engage students either in the classroom or at home using a 1:1 device environment. This original product is provided through web-based Google file sharing, contained on the Internet 'cloud' and allows you and your students to access, edit, and print files from any computer or device. Students work on their template directly in the file on their device or computer. This product will also work with Microsoft OneDrive (instructions included!)



This vocabulary assignment is a great help to incorporate common core language standards into your science class. Included in this product is a list of common science prefixes and suffixes, a worksheet to breakdown science terms into their morphemes (root terms), a matching worksheet with common science terms and their definitions, and answer keys, and worksheets to use root terms in sentences. This assignment is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



You also have the option to print any or all of this product as well!



You can use this template in its entirety, or “pick and choose” the slides you wish to use and tailor it to your students’ needs. This package contains the following parts:

1. A list of common science prefixes and suffixes



2. A worksheet to break down science terms into their morphemes (root words)





3. A matching worksheet



4. Worksheets to use root terms in sentences



Answer keys provided where applicable.



