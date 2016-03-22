Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 129 times
Viewed 256 times
changing common nouns into proper nouns
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 129 times
Viewed 256 times
Other resources by this author
mrsling
Simple revision sheet for the six main religions
A 'one page' revision sheet outlining the six main religions including holy books, places of worship, festivals and symbols
- (0)
- $4.23
mrsling
End of term Literacy assessment
An ideal assessment for pupils that have been placed on a Literacy intervention programme using phonics. The phonics highlighted in this assessment...
- (0)
- $7.04
mrsling
Revision Skills Booklet
A 'good practice' revision skills booklet that is ideally suited to secondary ALN pupils
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
jreadshaw
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
Children loved making pizzas at our Italian pizza class. Resources have been exported from an Activ-primary flip-chart. (Which also includes Italia...
- (17)
- $3.24
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
laylala
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
Poster title for my wall of 'amazing adjectives' for Year 2's to use in their English lessons. Also helps introduce alliteration!
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Teacher-of-English
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
Collective Nouns 32 slide editable PowerPoint presentation with 1 worksheet Collective Nouns is made up of a 32 slide PowerPoint with an accompanyi...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00
sarahwhitneystead
Easter Literacy Worksheets
These worksheets all have an Easter theme. There is two writing adjectives and putting them into sentences worksheet one for a chick and one for a...
- (0)
- FREE
Nataliebu
SpaG Spelling and Grammar KS2 Practice Paper Bundle (Revision/Mock SATs)
BRAND NEW PRACTICE PAPERS for the 2018 SATS This bundle includes: Practice Paper 1 - exactly the same format as 2017 SATs testing exactly the same ...
- (0)
- $4.23