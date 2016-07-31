Are you looking for something fun and memorable for your students to give their grandparents this year? Students and grandparents alike will love this sweet keepsake! This recipe/cooking craft will make a great take home gift for Grandparents Day!

What's Included?
*Directions
*Writing Tips
*Grandparents Bubble Map
*Boy and Girl Templates
*Blank Mixing Bowl Template
*Pre-filled Mixing Bowl Template

What Materials Do I Need?
*Printables provided
*Crayons
*Glue
*Scissors
*Stapler

This resource was created with U.S. spelling.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Grandparents-Day.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Grandparents-Day

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades