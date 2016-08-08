Graphic Organizer For Articles are a great tool for students to visually gather and analyze their information. Students write notes about their facts in different areas to focus their ideas not only on what they are going to write about but also to visually see if they have covered the major areas of journalism writing.

In this packet, you will find three organizers to help your students with newspaper projects. Great for social studies, ELA and journalism classes. Enjoy.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Graphic-Organizers_Newspaper_DR_FREE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 8, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 1 MB

Graphic-Organizers_Newspaper_DR_FREE

Report a problem

Categories & Grades