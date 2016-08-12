Graphing Linear Equations practice and review is a fun way to engage students in practice and review of graphing linear equations. One set of cards has linear equations; the other set of cards has graphs to match. Students match the cards through games or math center activities. This activity practices common core standard: HSA-REI.D.10.
My students' personal favorite is a scavenger hunt. When my students don't want to leave math class, I know something is going well.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center
- Host a scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game
- Play the classic game of concentration
- Individual student practice and review
- Individual student assessment
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
This set is also available as part of a $$$ Saving bundle of 5 Algebra matching sets that includes:
Linear equation related resources include:
- Linear Equations: Introduction to Linear Equations Notes and Card Sort for INBs
- Write a Linear Equation from a Table Notes and Practice (8.F.A.2.)
- Linear Equation Activity - Math Detective
- Linear Equations Cost of College Project
- Slope and Linear Equations Snowflake Project
Save by purchasing as part of a bundle of activities:
- Math detective fun: Math Detective for Algebra 1
- Just activities: Algebra 1: Algebra 1 Activities Bundle for centers and more(SAVE 30%+)
- All about Algebra 1: Algebra 1 Ultimate Teacher Resource Bundle
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 28%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Plotting graphs using 2 points (x- & y-intercepts) Worksheet (with Answers)
- (0)
- $2.82
Straight line and curved graphs exercises. With Answer Key.
- (0)
- $7.04
9-1 Maths Exam Paper -1A
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Equation of a straight line
- (1)
- FREE
Gradient Problems GCSE worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Rearranging Linear Equations into the form y = mx + c
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Gradient and Intercept (Treasure Hunt)
- (3)
- FREE
Straight-line graphs.
- (0)
- FREE