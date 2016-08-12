Graphing Linear Equations practice and review is a fun way to engage students in practice and review of graphing linear equations. One set of cards has linear equations; the other set of cards has graphs to match. Students match the cards through games or math center activities. This activity practices common core standard: HSA-REI.D.10.



My students' personal favorite is a scavenger hunt. When my students don't want to leave math class, I know something is going well.







Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center

- Host a scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game

- Play the classic game of concentration

- Individual student practice and review

- Individual student assessment





Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



