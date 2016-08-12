Free
Call it a bell-ringer or warm-up, the question of the day is a personal favorite to help students focus. The question takes all of 5-10 minutes and orients students into the topic of the day or reviews a previously discussed topic or reading.
In this packet, find 5 questions of the day related to the Great Depression. Use them daily or as the questions fit your unit of study.
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
