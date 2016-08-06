The Great Depression: Quick and Easy Newspaper Activity is a collaborative, inquiry-based activity in which students take on the role of reporters to get the scoop on the Great Depression.



In this no-prep in-class Great Depression project, students create cover stories, political cartoons, editorials and more. What were breadlines about? What is the New Deal? What were the rates of unemployment? and more... When the newspapers are complete, students read each other’s newspapers to learn about other topics related to the Great Depression.





Suggested topics and informational text included in this guide:

- Breadlines and Soup Kitchens

- Black Tuesday 1929

- Hoovervilles

- Tammany Hall

- 1932 Presidential Election

- New Deal Reforms

- Dustbowl

- Civilian Conservation Corps

- Unemployment rates and other facts

- Bank Runs

- Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression

- Tennessee Valley Authority Act



This product is available as part of a US History Twentieth Century Teacher Resource Bundle (Growing) which begins with the Gilded Age and Progressive Era (late 19th/early 20th century).



This detailed guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson

- Student handouts including directions, graphic organizers, and topic suggestions

- 21 pages of informational texts on several topics such as Hoovervilles, the Dust Bowl, and more.

- A complete list of materials



