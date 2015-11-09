I have to say, this is a blast! Students compare 3 digit numbers (in varied format such as digit form, standard form, word form, and base 10) and then hurl the correct answer into the "votex of doom!"
If the answer is correct, it disappears... but if it's wrong, the vortex hurls it back to your super heroes. Hand-on fun, aligned with Common Core State Standards!
CCSS 2.NBT.A.4
tags - comparing numbers, 3-digit number comparisons, super hero theme
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
zingbadabling96
ARRAYS - Introduction to Multiplication - CCSS 3.MD.C.7, 3.MD.C.7b, 3.OA.A.3, 2.OA.4, 2.G.A.2
Arrays are all around us! Introduce multiplication in your classroom with these fun and engaging practice pages. Aligned with Common Core State Sta...
- (1)
- $2.00
TES PICKS
zingbadabling96
Asking Questions: CCSS Aligned: 2.RL.1, CCRA.R.1, CCRA.R.2, CCRA.R.3, CCRA.R.10
Great readers DO ask great questions - but it takes practice! This comprehensive activity pack includes everything you need to help your students p...
- (1)
- $3.50
TES PICKS
zingbadabling96
FRACTIONS - Fun with M&M's and Other Candies! CCSS 3.NF.A.1, 3.NF.A.3b, 2.G.A.3
Fractions are FUN with this sort-count-write fraction activity kit!! Students will sort their candy colors and record fractions to understand that ...
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
This is pack 1 of 4 on Year 1 place value and covers the small steps Sort Objects, Count Objects and Represent Objects. The resources aim to help c...
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
sarahwhitneystead
Easter maths worksheets
These worksheets are easter themed and work on addition, subtraction, division and multiplication in number sentences and in word problems.
- (0)
- FREE
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23