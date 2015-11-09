I have to say, this is a blast! Students compare 3 digit numbers (in varied format such as digit form, standard form, word form, and base 10) and then hurl the correct answer into the "votex of doom!"



If the answer is correct, it disappears... but if it's wrong, the vortex hurls it back to your super heroes. Hand-on fun, aligned with Common Core State Standards!









CCSS 2.NBT.A.4

tags - comparing numbers, 3-digit number comparisons, super hero theme

